Non-profit awarding beauty workers grants

If you work in the beauty industry or are a student of a beauty program affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, you can apply for a $1,000 relief grant.

These grants will provide help to beauty professionals and students who are unemployed and so are unable to keep their regular income. The deadline to apply for these grants is Monday, May 4. Beauty Changes Lives, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower people with mentorship, inspiration and scholarships, is providing the grants.

In order to qualify for grants, applicants must be U.S. residents, work as a licensed beauty professional and have been employed for at least one year on or before March 16 or have been attending a program to become a licensed beauty professional on or before that date. Grants will be given to beauty professionals and students based on the date their unemployment began, their salary rate in 2019 and the number of dependents they have.

To apply for a grant, visit beautychangeslives.org.