Meal delivery services offer healthy options

Meal delivery service companies are making it easy to receive fresh food, tailored to your dietary restrictions and tastes at your home.

Nature’s Purpose Meal Prep & Catering and The Vegan Taste deliver meals to North Central Phoenix and other areas of the Valley. You can customize your meal preparation and purchase fresh, original recipes made from scratch without any gluten, dairy, soy, corn, MSG, preservatives, sugars, artificial ingredients and vegetable oils from Nature’s Purpose. The Vegan Taste recently added a world-known nutritionist, PK Newby, who is working with chef Jason Wyrick to ensure every dish includes the most beneficial health elements.

Meals available from Nature’s Purpose include Thai turkey meatballs, cilantro lime chicken, grilled steak, ground beef, Indian butter chicken, pulled pork and shrimp. Customize your breakfast orders by choosing the types of eggs, vegetables and protein you want. Lunches and dinners include proteins and side dishes.

The Vegan Taste’s menu changes every week and some offerings include enchiladas suizas with creamy salsa verde, beans, cheese and market vegetables, as well as Thai peanut noodles with carrots, cabbage, green onions and tofu. Other meals include Barbacoa tacos with smoked mushrooms, black beans, queso fresco and pineapple pico. The Vegan Taste is doubling the time period for its new customer introductory offer. New subscribers now will receive 20 percent off their orders for eight weeks. You can buy a six-meal package for $65.46 or a 12-meal package for $109.10. The price covers tax and complimentary delivery. There also is an option of donating a care pack to someone.

Nature’s Purpose is providing 30 percent off meals to healthcare workers, first responders and seniors ages 70 years old and older. A small meal costs $6.50, a medium meal is $10.75 and a large meal for $15.50.

To order or to learn more about The Vegan Taste, visit thevegantaste.com and to order from Nature’s Purpose visit npdelivered.com.