With Super Bowl LVII coming to the Phoenix area this month, residents will find a host of related events, including the 32nd annual Taste of the NFL.

The NFL’s largest sanctioned charity event will bring together top players and legends, five celebrity chefs and 2,500 football and foodie fans for one great cause: a culinary experience to raise awareness and funds to tackle hunger and food insecurity in youth across America.

This year’s event will be held at the Chateau Luxe in Phoenix, Saturday, Feb. 11, and will benefit GENYOUth, a national nonprofit whose End Student Hunger Fund has raised millions of dollars to help schools deliver and distribute meals to at-risk students. Event proceeds will directly benefit Phoenix schools and high-needs school districts in 31 other NFL club markets across the country.

Celebrity chefs including Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Lasheeda Perry, Tim Love and Mark Boucher together with over 25 Arizona-based culinary superstars, including Beau MacMillan, Christopher Gross, Maria Mazon and others, will join top NFL stars and entertainment and sports celebrities.

Jasmin Smith of Süss Pastries is among the participating Arizona chefs. Her baked goods are available at Modern Harvest, 6050 N. 16th St., and a half-dozen or so other North Central locations. In addition, Yesenia Ramirez of Salvadoreño Restaurant, one of two PepsiCo Foundation IMPACTO Hispanic Business Accelerator Chefs, will participate this year. Visit Salvadoreño Restaurant at 8911 N. Central Ave., Suite 101.

For tickets and information, visit www.tasteofthenfl.com.