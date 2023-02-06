In addition to its many other services for the health and wellbeing of aging homebound adults, family caregivers and grandparents raising grandchildren, Duet is now offering a Men’s Virtual Family Caregiver Support Group.

From managing daily household tasks to finding emotional support, male caregivers have unique challenges. Many have found themselves in a situation with few people to help navigate a loved one’s care, and they risk emotional and physical burnout. Whether caring for a spouse, a partner, a parent, or a friend, Duet wants people to know that they are not alone. Duet: Partners In Health & Aging offers a safe space for men in this targeted support group to share openly and find emotional support.

This support group is led by George Burson, a male caregiver, who has experience caring for his mother. It is open to all male caregivers, is free, and held the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. via Zoom. To RSVP, contact Burson by email at burson@duetaz.org or call 602-274-5022, ext. 139.

In addition, the nonprofit’s Kinship Care Services is partnering with DES to present information on obtaining child support benefits, eligibility requirements, the process and next steps.

Residents are invited to join Duet Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. to find out if they qualify for these benefits and how to go about getting these benefits for their family.

Reservations are required, zoom code will be sent the day of the workshop. Reservations required by Friday, Feb. 10. Contact Patricia Dominguez at 602-274-5022, ext. 120, or dominguez@duetaz.org.

For additional information, visit www.duetaz.org.