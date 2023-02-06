Career Connectors will host a live Zoom presentation, “See Me, Hear Me, Love Me, Hire Me,” Thursday, Feb. 9, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Presented by Bridgett McGowen, the high-energy session will help job seekers find out what it is employers want in today’s competitive professional environment and how they can communicate “with every word you say and with every move you make so they can see you, hear you, love you, and hire you.”

In addition, presenter Dori Gilbert will join the event to discuss “How to Revitalize Your Career Path.” For those who are changing careers, industries, or feeling stuck in their current situation, this review of five career vitals will help participants recognize when they are energized or fatigued and tips on how to revitalize them.

For details or to register, visit https://app.careerconnectors.org/ccfeb2023.