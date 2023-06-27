Balani Custom Clothiers, a custom tailor of menswear founded in 1961 by Peter Balani, announced the opening of its 14th showroom location in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Located at 2801 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 200, the new showroom offers custom suits, sport coats, tuxedos, separates, accessories, shoes and casual menswear, ensuring a personalized and unique experience for each client.

A custom experience begins by meeting with a stylist to discuss custom needs and options. At the fabric bar, clients enjoy a drink and peruse swatches of fabric from world-renowned mills. Over 40 measurements are taken to ensure garments fit seamlessly to a client’s unique shape and preferences.

For more information, visit www.balanicustom.com/custom-suits-phoenix.