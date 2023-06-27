In honor of Independence Day, Valley Metro announced that bus, light rail and streetcar service will operate on a Sunday schedule Tuesday, July 4. Customer Service and transit center service windows will be closed. Riders are encouraged to use the Valley Metro app to plan their trip, track their vehicles and purchase fare.

There will be enhanced rail service after Fabulous Phoenix 4th and other Independence Day celebrations. To check out all the Independence Day events within the bus service network, visit the Valley Metro website.