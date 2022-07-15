Weekend travel advisory for Phoenix area freeways, July 15–18
July 2022
Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions this weekend (July 15–18) as the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) continues work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project and other maintenance projects.
- Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 18) for work zone preparation. Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Elliot Road closed. Loop 202 (South Mountain and Santan freeways) ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass closed. Primary
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes at Elliot Road from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday (July 16) for barrier work related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Elliot Road closed.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Warner and Ray roads from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday (July 17) for barrier work related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) on-ramp at Southern Avenue, on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road and off-ramp at University Drive closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (July 16) for maintenance work.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes at 24th Street from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (July 16) for sign structure installation related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.