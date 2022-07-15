Community to host back-to-school drive

The Royal Palm community will host its Stay Cool Back-to-School Supply Drive, Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will help Richard E. Miller Elementary School students and teachers kick off the 2022–23 school year by collecting much-needed supplies.

According to the Royal Palm Neighborhood council, on average, kindergarten through 12th graders spend about $850 a year on supplies. In addition, teachers often dig into their own bank accounts to pay for classroom supplies. An Economic Policy Institute analysis three years ago found the average teacher spent $459 a year on classroom supplies.

Area residents are asked to drop off their donated supplies at Royal Palm Park (8405 N. 15th Ave.) after the sun goes down (between 7–9 p.m.) Aug. 6. All participants will be treated to a free ice cream from the Old School Ice Cream Bus.

All types of school supplies are appreciated but needed supplies not normally in stock to purchase at the district include Mr. Sketch Markers, Kleenex, Clorox Wipes, glue sticks, variety pack dry erase markers (for teacher use), crayons, reusable write and wipe pockets and Flair pens.

Residents interested in sponsoring, volunteering at or donating to the Back-to-School Supply Drive can visit www.royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com and click on the “Get Involved” link.