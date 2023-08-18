With rain in the forecast, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that fewer closures were planned for Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Aug. 18–21.

Stretches of two freeways in the Phoenix area are scheduled to be closed this weekend — weather permitting — for work on improvement projects, Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours : Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 and westbound I-10 to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Drivers on southbound I-17 also can exit ahead of the closure and detour on southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

(Aug. 21) for pavement improvement project. Northbound 32nd Street and southbound 40th Street closed between I-10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detours : Signed detour routes including Broadway Road to northbound 40th Street will be in place. For information about other weekend restrictions in the area visit I10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street is closed until September for construction. Consider using the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street.

(Aug. 21) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 19) for new interchange project. Detour : Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74.

(Aug. 19) for new interchange project.

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21). Detour : Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway. Note: Eastbound Loop 303 narrowed to one lane overnight between Lake Pleasant Pkwy and I-17 from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21).

(Aug. 21).

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.