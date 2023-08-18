The annual Play Music on the Porch Day asks the question, “What if for one day everything stopped…and we all just listened to the music?”

The team at Fiddler’s Dream answered, “We think that the world would be a better place. That is why we do what we do, every weekend and more, providing a space for the community to enjoy music, to present music, to grow the music, to learn about music, and to experience the joy of music.”

As a way to put that belief into action, this year on Aug. 26, Fiddler’s Dream will join in the day with music activities and musical friends that so far include Larry Hill, Glen Gardner, Tia Kaye and more. The team also would like to include spoken word and poetry and encouraged residents to join them.

Those who are interested in this event and joining in to share their music, should text or call Fiddler’s Dream at 602-997-9795.

Since it is Phoenix in late August, events will be on an “indoor porch” inside Fiddler’s Dream. Admission is $10 and N95/KN95 masks are required inside. Doors will open about 6 p.m., and music will get started by 7 p.m.

This is the 10th Annual “Play Music on the Porch Day” Goes Global, and the theme for 2023 is “Reach Beyond.” As a registered participant, Fidd’s is asked to reach outside its usual circles, and bring together all music, all cultures, religions, political leanings, or ethnicities. If you can’t make it to the event, they encourage everyone to surround themselves with music on this day — whether in their own living room, listening to something new or an old favorite, or inviting some friends over to play and enjoy music together. What is important is to support music, whether it’s live and local or virtual online events around the world.

For more information on the movement, visit www.playmusicontheporchday.com. Fiddler’s Dream is located at 1702 E. Glendale Ave. Learn more at www.fiddlersdream.org.