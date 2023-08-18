The Egyptian Motor Hotel will now offer to-go menu items from its flagship restaurant, Chilte. Hotel guests and visitors to Egyptian LIVE, the hotel’s marquee cocktail bar featuring live entertainment, now can order Mexican street food while enjoying cocktails and, on some nights, live performances.

Orders can be placed via QR codes across the property and in guest rooms and picked up at the Chilte To-Go window outside of the restaurant.

Chilte To-Go menu items include Chilte popcorn (house blend of green chili cheddar and caramel); Chips & Guac (house-charred tomatillo guacamole and corn tortilla chips); Green Chorizo Vampiro (house green chorizo, Chihuahua cheese, fresh corn tortilla, salsa macha); Green Chili Burger (local beef, noble bun, fire-roasted green chili, caramelized onion, lettuce, chimayo aioli); and Fry (shoestring fry, togarashi powder, cotija cheese, ketchup).

Named one of the best restaurants in the country by InsideHook, Chilte has offered its new-wave Mexican fare via pop-ups and a food truck across town, and in January 2023 opened its first brick and mortar location within the resurrected Egyptian Motor Hotel. The restaurant is co-owned by Chef Lawrence Smith, former NFL athlete-turned-chef who was the runner-up in an episode of Top Chef in 2022, and his fiancée, Aseret Arroyo.

Hotel developer and management company Rebel Hospitality breathed new life into the Egyptian Motor Hotel, a buried treasure of Phoenix history that originally opened in the early 1950s. Today, the property boasts 49 retro modern rooms with bunk bed and king bed offerings as well as a private Airstream; Egyptian Live; adult games and activities; and Chilte.

Egyptian Live is located at 765 Grand Ave. Visit www.egyptianmotorhotel.com for more information.