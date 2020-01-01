Culinary Dropout offers options in meal deal

Culinary Dropout is helping provide popular meals for feasting at home while being cost-conscious.

The restaurant is providing a Family Meal that feeds four to six people through the end of this month and possibly longer. Each pack has macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and a house salad. You can order an eight-piece fried chicken meal for $29, two racks of ribs for $39 or a combination of chicken and ribs for $35.

Culinary Dropout has a location at 5632 N. 7th St., as well as restaurants in Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, Tucson and Austin, Texas.

To learn more, visit culinarydropout.com.