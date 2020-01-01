The Nash teaching youths workshops

The Nash will help budding musicians finetune their jazz skills and style in workshops that will allow them to begin fall on a high note.

This jazz performance and educational venue is accepting applications for its Legacy Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble and Jazz Futures Workshops, as well as its all-female Phoenix Jazz Girls Rising program. These programs aim to develop jazz musicians and vocalists in the community and create a professional environment where they can learn and perform. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the programs will be provided online and then will switch to an in-person format if it becomes safe for students and teachers.

Musicians ages 10 to 17 will learn the language of jazz from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 14 through The Nash Futures Workshop taught by Pam Morita. No previous experience in playing jazz is required. Tuition is $100.

The Nash Vocal Ensemble will be taught by Greg Amerind, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 8 to Dec. 14. This program is for singers ages 16 and older, who will learn vocal techniques, as well as collaborate with other musicians and develop their own stage style and presence. The cost is $100.

Students already have been selected for The Nash Legacy Ensembles that Michael Kocour, director of Jazz Studies at Arizona State University and Eric Rasmussen, director of Instrumental Music at Scottsdale Community College, will teach. Students in these ensembles will meet Monday evenings or Tuesday nights Sept. 14 to Dec. 14. High school age musicians had to audition for this program.

Local musicians Mary Petrich (saxophone) and Claudia Bloom (piano) head the Phoenix Jazz Girls Rising, which strives to offer mentorship and musical collaboration for aspiring young women with an interest in jazz. Girls ages 10 to 17 may participate in the weekly lessons at 10 a.m. Saturdays from Sept. 19 to Nov. 7 online. The girls will perform popular jazz tunes and their own improvised solos, culminating in a public performance at the end of the semester. The cost for this program is $100.

To register and learn more, visit phoenixjazzgirlsrising.com. For more information about the other programs, visit thenash.org.