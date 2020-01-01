Puppet theater offers drive-in shows

The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping Great Arizona Puppet Theater from entertaining families.

The theater provides online and drive-in entertainment to the public. Drive-in shows are performed Saturday mornings in the parking lot on the west side of the puppet theater’s building at 302 W. Latham St. The cost to see the shows is $40 per vehicle, as long as the vehicle takes up only one space.

It has tentatively scheduled several shows so watch for updates on times and dates at https://www.azpuppets.org/ shows.php. “Dinosaur Picnic,” planned as a drive-in show at 8 a.m. on Oct. 3, is an original story the puppet theater created featuring large dinosaur puppets. “The Monkey and the Pirate” is tentatively set for 8 a.m. on Oct. 10. It is an original story about a monkey, his beloved banana tree, and a banana-seeking pirate. Other upcoming shows with tentative dates are “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” at 8 a.m. on Oct. 17 and “Trouble at Haunted Mountain” at 10 a.m. on Oct. 24 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Reservations for a drive-in show must be made at 5 p.m. on the Friday prior to the show you are planning to see. You can make a reservation and pre-pay for a show by calling the theater at 602-262-2050.

You also can help your children make puppets, sing songs from musicals and provide coloring pages with characters from shows through the theater’s website, azpuppets.org.