Find jobs, seek workers through tourism office

If you are looking for a job or your business wants to hire employees, the Arizona Office of Tourism can help.

It has teamed up with employers and organizations around the state to promote immediate, relevant job opportunities. The office can connect companies that need to hire workers immediately with trained, motivated tourism industry employees. There are listings for food service, hospitality, housekeeping, healthcare and many other types of positions on the office’s website at tourism.az.gov/hiring-opportunities.

You also can find unemployment resources including details about insurance and a guide for filing for unemployment insurance benefits at tourism.az.gov/unemployment-resources.

There is data on Arizona lodging, bed tax rates and the economic impact of the travel industry in the state on the website at tourism.az.gov. If you want to hire employees and have questions, you can contact Becky Blaine, deputy director of the Arizona Office of Tourism at bblaine@tourism.az.gov or at 602-245-8524.