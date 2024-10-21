While the cool, Pierson and Miller 1960 exterior remains pretty much the same, the bowling alley at 12th Street and Dunlap in Sunnyslope has seen a lot of changes since it first opened as Northgate Bowl in 1962. There was a name change, to Sunset Bowl, and a couple of ownership changes and some interior updates in the 90s – including the colorful “Keep on Bowlin’” murals. Then, in 2010, Stacy Anderson took over ownership of the struggling alley and renamed it Let It Roll – and he has kept the balls and the good times rolling since then.

Marianne Donnan, the director of business development at Let It Roll Bowl & Entertainment Center took us on a brief tour recently, highlighting some of the improvements that Anderson has made. The newest of which is Stacy’s Hideaway.

“This is our new ‘wow’ room that we’ve just started marketing,” Donnan said.

The private room is available to rent for $199 for two hours and includes multiple TV screens, a pool table and other games, a private bar, high-top tables and couches – not to mention access to an outdoor patio that is likely to be popular as the temperatures cool down in Phoenix. Between the indoor/outdoor spaces, the room can accommodate around 75 people. There are two other private spaces available for rent and a couple of fun, new VIP spaces available as well – perfect for social media memories.

Guests can order a variety of food from the King Pin Pizza & Grill without having to go far from their lane – thanks to new touchscreen order kiosks. And Anderson put a lot of effort into making this a true “entertainment center.” There are the requisite video games and pool tables, but guests can also stop by Stacy’s @ Dunlap Bar to enjoy happy hour with friends or catch live music on the stage or enjoy karaoke.

Other nights, the stage becomes Lenora’s Comedy Club – named for Anderson’s late mother. All of this is anchored by the 32 beautiful bowling lanes where seasoned league players and rookies alike can let it roll, and where families can enjoy Rock N Cosmic Bowl on the weekends or community groups can host gatherings.

With all the updates, though, there are some things that Anderson won’t change, like those colorful murals (which glow in the dark!)

“That’s part of the history here at the alley,” Donnan said. “That’s something he’ll never touch.”

Stop by Let It Roll Bowl & Entertainment Center at 8925 N. 12th St. For information, call 602-944-4401 or visit www.letitrollbowl.com.