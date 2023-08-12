In June, Zia Records announced that its 19th Avenue and Camelback Road store will be moving to a new location.

In a statement posted on social media, the business said, “Zia Camelback is moving to the biggest Zia location yet! After 11 years at Camelback, we’ve finally outgrown the space and will be starting to move to 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at the end of July. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements!”

Established in 1980, Zia is a popular destination for music, movies, games, toys, collectibles, and more, with five Valley locations, one in Tucson and two in Las Vegas. The company says that the location at 6135 N. 35th Ave. will boast an even more expansive selection of items.

For more information about Zia Records and the opening of the new Bethany store, please visit www.ziarecords.com.