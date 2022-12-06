Mint opens new location

Mint Cannabis celebrated the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17 and Northern Ave. in November.

“Since our inception in 2016, we have been on a smart, steady growth trajectory in Arizona,” said Eivan Shahara, co-founder and CEO of Mint Cannabis. “We plan to continue to grow and expand our brand. We hope to broaden our footprint by opening additional dispensaries in the state during the next few years.”

“A big part of the reason for our growth is our commitment to innovation. We are always looking for new ways to serve patients and customers,” Shahara added. “We also currently have some open positions to fill due to our growth.”

Mint Cannabis, located 2444 W. Northern Ave., Phoenix, will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. For additional information, visit www.themintcannabis.com.