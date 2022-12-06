Arizona Center transforms into Phoenix Frost

Arizona Center will once again transform into a holiday-themed experience this year, Phoenix Frost, with events beginning Saturday, Dec. 10, and running through Jan. 3.

Free holiday events include:

Winter Wanderland at Arizona Center — Sat., Dec. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Ice sculpture artist, William Pressey (11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.) will carve a 10x20x40 ice block into a snowflake while interacting with the audience as he works. Kids will also be able to make snowflakes to take home, take a picture with Santa Claus and snowflake ornaments will be given away. In addition, Downtown Phoenix will be transformed into the second annual Winter Wanderland, a full day of free progressive holiday performances, over-the-top holiday lights and décor, delicious food, drinks and merriment. Winter Wanderland is a family-friendly celebration of downtown’s rich performing arts, history and culture. You can find the full schedule of events here.

Phoenix Frost comes alive at Arizona Center — Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5–7 p.m.; Sturday, Dec. 17, 2–4 p.m.: All are invited to experience Phoenix Frost with The Dickens Carolers, snowflake making with Phoenix Center for the Arts, local artist Nik Ridley will open his studio for people to stop by and contribute to an abstract snowflake canvas, enjoy donut holes and hot cocoa (Dec. 14), Santa's elf will hand out cookies and hot cocoa (Dec. 17) and snow will fall every 15 minutes courtesy of Cordia Energy.

Arizona Center is located at 455 N. 3rd St., Phoenix. For more information, visit www.arizonacenter.com/events.