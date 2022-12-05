City seeks input on North Mountain Park Renovation Master Plan

The City of Phoenix is seeking public input for the North Mountain Park Renovation Master Plan.

The Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of gathering public input to help in the development of the future park amenities and improvements at North Mountain Park, located at 10600 N. 7th St. Once the design concept is identified, renovations and construction will take place over the next several years.

To participate, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/NMtnPark to complete a 5-minute survey. The survey opened Nov. 24, and the first round for collecting public feedback will close Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

To submit questions or comments on the project, contact the project hotline at 623-825-3444 or send an email to Albert Granillo, public outreach coordinator, agranillo@gciaz.com. For additional information, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/trails/projects.