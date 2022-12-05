Valley Metro launches art grant program

Downtown and South Phoenix residents will soon enjoy artistic and cultural enrichment to reflect the community and complement construction of the South Central Extension/ Downtown Hub light rail project. Through 2024, Valley Metro will fund a total of $90,000 in grants to local community organizations who will facilitate arts and culture projects.

“We look forward to seeing the creativity and ideas of the local community through this new program. Supporting public art and local artists is one of the ways we celebrate and engage with the rich cultural diversity of the community,” said Valley Metro CEO Jessica Mefford-Miller. “This program is an extension of our comprehensive public art program, which seeks to reflect the neighboring community and beautify our transit spaces.”

Funded projects may include, but are not limited to, site-specific performances, cultural heritage celebrations, workshops or panel discussions, pop-up arts events, murals and more. Grant Review Panels, made up of community members who live, work, organize or volunteer within one mile of the project alignment, will aid in selecting grant recipients.

Valley Metro invites community organizations to apply for the first round of grant funding by Dec. 12.

Visit www.valleymetro.org and search “Art Grant Application.”