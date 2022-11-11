Free art classes offered to veterans

Arizona Artists Guild (AAG) offers a program to provide free art instruction for veterans of U.S. military service. The classes provide the opportunity for veterans to discover and develop their own creative artistic abilities.

The program is held at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month. Classes are held simultaneously in-person at AAG and via Zoom. Class space is limited. Those looking for additional information or who would like to register should send an email to info@azartalliance.net.

AAG is located at 18411 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix. Learn more about the veteran art program at www.arizonaartistsguild.net/veteransprogram.