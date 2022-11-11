Denny’s offers free Grand Slams for veterans

Denny’s is giving back to veterans Nov. 11 with the continuation of a long-standing tradition: free Grand Slams for all military personnel on Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, Denny’s says it will once again honor those who served their country by offering a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel to thank them for their service.

“At Denny’s, we’re thankful each and every day for the courageous military personnel who have sacrificed so much for this country, said Denny’s president, John Dillon. “We’re honored to continue shining a light on the veteran community and providing heroes with great food to thank them for protecting the nation we call home.”

Denny’s signature breakfast entrée – the Grand Slam – includes two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way.

The offer is valid for dine-in only from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations and will not be available for online ordering through Denny’s on Demand. Some locations may open after 5 a.m.; check local restaurant for its hours of operation. Diners must have a valid military ID or DD 214.

For more information or to find a participating location, visit www.dennys.com.