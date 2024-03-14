This St. Patrick’s Day, the Dubliner Irish Pub will not only celebrate the holiday, but its 40th anniversary.

The party gets started Saturday, March 16, at 3 p.m. There will be a $5 cover charge beginning at 3 p.m., with live music by Pete Diggers, 3 to 7 p.m., and Soulitify beginning at 9 p.m. The regular Dubliner menu will not be available after 2:30 p.m., but food tickets will be available for purchase for select Irish fare. No reservations will be accepted.

On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, doors open at 9 a.m., and the pub will serve breakfast sandwiches until 11 a.m. A $10 cover starts after 10 a.m. Food tickets will be available to purchase select Irish fare from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday’s entertainment will include Jason Devore at 11 a.m., Irish dancers at 1 p.m., Pete Diggers at 3 p.m., the Glendale Pipe Band at 7 p.m., and Crystal Baller will close out the night beginning at 9 p.m. Both events are cash only.

Established in 1984 and located at 3841 E. Thunderbird Road, the Dubliner has earned the title “Best Irish Pub, Phoenix” 2022-2023. For more information, call 602-551-8402 or visit www.dublineririshpubaz.com.