The Valley’s young residents are invited to a day of engaging play at the Thrive to Five Playfest (photo courtesy of Southwest Human Development).

Southwest Human Development’s Thrive to Five Playfest is back March 23, inviting families to engage in a free day of outdoor play. The nonprofit’s early childhood experts have crafted engaging activities for youth up to age 18, with a special focus on ages 0-5.

The day of rewarding play, creative expression, and immersive literacy experiences will include a bubbles zone, sensory play, stage performances, make ‘n’ take activities, community resource fair, photo booths, information about creating a Little Free Library, and two free books for all children.

Held at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, the event begins at 9 a.m. There is a $10 parking fee — visit the event page for information on how to get free parking. Attendance is limited and registration is required to attend. Visit www.swhd.org/playfest.

Author

Hello, North Central neighbor — thank you for visiting!

Sign up to receive our digital issue in your inbox each month.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.