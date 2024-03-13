Southwest Human Development’s Thrive to Five Playfest is back March 23, inviting families to engage in a free day of outdoor play. The nonprofit’s early childhood experts have crafted engaging activities for youth up to age 18, with a special focus on ages 0-5.

The day of rewarding play, creative expression, and immersive literacy experiences will include a bubbles zone, sensory play, stage performances, make ‘n’ take activities, community resource fair, photo booths, information about creating a Little Free Library, and two free books for all children.

Held at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, the event begins at 9 a.m. There is a $10 parking fee — visit the event page for information on how to get free parking. Attendance is limited and registration is required to attend. Visit www.swhd.org/playfest.