Phoenix Art Museum’s fashion exhibitions “Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition” and “The Power of Pink,” will close to the public Sunday, July 7.

“Barbie: A Cultural Icon” showcases the Barbie brand’s 65-plus year history and the doll’s global impact on pop culture and fashion through more than 250 vintage dolls, various historical objects, video interviews, and a life-sized Barbie Mirror-Pink Corvette. “The Power of Pink” celebrates the complex history of the color pink, tracing its evolution from status symbol to gender marker to contemporary fashion statement.

Other events this month include the museum’s first family studio art-making workshop. In addition, Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays are offered every Wednesday from 3 to 9 p.m.

Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 N. Central Ave. For more information, call 602-257-1880 or visit www.phxart.org.