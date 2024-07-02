Fireworks will once again light up the sky over Steele Indian School Park as the city of Phoenix celebrates Independence Day in style. Billed as one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest, the annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th event will take place Thursday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This free, non-alcoholic family event attracts thousands of attendees each year.

There will be free rides, inflatables and other activities for young residents to enjoy, and vendors will be selling a variety of items, including food and beverage, arts and crafts, and promotional items. ATMs will not be available for this year’s event, however. Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of water and personal shade devices are allowed and encouraged; however, at sunset all standing shade devices must be lowered and safely put away. Coolers are allowed but alcohol and glass bottles are prohibited. All carry-in items are subject to search by event security.

The dog park will be closed July 1-5, and on July 3, the entire park will be closed for event load-in until 6 p.m. event time on July 4.

Attendees should allow ample time for travel near, parking, arrival at the event site and entrance into the event. Traveling by light rail is recommended as public parking is not available at the event site. A rideshare/taxi area will be located on 2nd Street just south of Indian School Road. There are three pedestrian entrances: Central Avenue and Glenrosa Avenue, 3rd Street and Indian School Road, and 7th Street just north of Turney Ave.

Steele Indian School Park is located at 300 E. Indian School Road. For more information, call 602-534-3378 or visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/fabphx4.