Each year since 2002, No Festival Required Independent Cinema (NFR) has screened architecture documentaries, including a five-film monthly series in 2019–20 that was presented online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, NFR executive director Steve Weiss will stage a one-day Arizona Architectural Film Showcase with three screenings of outstanding architecture documentaries.

“Arizona has amazing connections to architecture from famous schools to famous architects, with prehistoric/historic/vintage/midcentury/contemporary architecture all around us,” said Weiss. “What we don’t have is an annual film festival to celebrate it.”

Until now. The Arizona Architectural Film Showcase will be held Saturday, April 22. Daytime screenings will be held at Phoenix Center for the Arts Third Street Theater, 1202 N. 3rd St. A free evening screening will be held at Park Central Arts Pavilion, 3121 N. 3rd Ave., Phoenix. This event is light-rail friendly and filmgoers are urged to use alternative transportation to cars as parking at will be limited.

Visit www.nofestivalrequired.com for tickets and information.