The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that a handful of closures are scheduled for improvement projects along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (April 14-17). Drivers should allow extra time and plan on using alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between the SR 51/Loop 202 “Mini-Stack” and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 17) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between 3rd Street (near the tunnel) and Baseline Road closed. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Detours : Eastbound I-10 and southbound SR 51 traffic approaching the closure can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and travel to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley also can use I-10 to southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass the closure.

Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 17) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road, Pinnacle Peak Road and Rose Garden Lane also closed. Detours : Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 to approach downtown Phoenix area (Reminder: Southbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed this weekend). Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 17) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed . Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Mesa and Val Vista drives from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 17) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School Road and Country Club Drive also closed. Detours : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as detours.

For information on additional freeway closures and restrictions, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.