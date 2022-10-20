‘Day of Action’ returns Oct. 22

October 2022
Valley of the Sun United Way is resuming its annual “Day of Action” volunteering event this Saturday, Oct. 22. Hundreds of volunteers will provide their gifts of time to 18 different volunteer activities at locations across Maricopa County.
“Change demands bold, new solutions,” said Timna Guerchon, volunteer engagement director at Valley of the Sun United Way. “While we needed to take a couple years off from ‘Day of Action’ to protect the health of our volunteers, we’re tremendously excited to be returning to our community in person, and in a pretty big way.”
Presented by Walmart and sponsored by State Farm, volunteer activities include elementary school renewal and beautification projects; community garden clean-up projects; the assembly of school readiness kits, snack packs, interview kits and heat relief kits; and a variety of other activities that can be done virtually at home, work or school.
To learn more about “Day of Action” or to register for a volunteer opportunity, visit www.vsuw.org/action.