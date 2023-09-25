The city of Phoenix Planning and Development Department’s Historic Preservation Office announced the return of grant money to assist residents with historic home rehabilitation costs.

Voters approved more than $42 million in bond funds from 1989 through 2006 for historic preservation. The city says that funds were used to enhance, preserve and protect dozens of city-owned historic properties in Phoenix and to establish multiple grant programs for private property owners, including the Exterior Rehabilitation Grant Program.

The remaining funds from the 2006 Exterior Rehabilitation bond were allocated in 2015, and no grant rounds occurred from 2016 through 2020. However, in 2021 and 2022, Phoenix City Council set aside $200,000 each year from the General Fund to re-establish the Exterior Rehabilitation Grant Program. These funds were awarded to 24 grant applicants during the last two years. Now, Phoenix City Council has approved another $200,000 for Exterior Rehabilitation grants for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Applications for the new fiscal year are now being accepted.

This year’s program offers more funding and flexibility than in previous years. Applications are now submitted electronically; only one cost estimate is required; and instead of a $10,000 limit, requests up to $20,000 are allowed.

Applications for this round of funding are due by Friday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. Those interested can attend a virtual grant workshop on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. A WebEx meeting link will be provided on the city of Phoenix Historic Preservation Office website approximately 48 hours before the workshop begins. The workshop also will be recorded so it can be viewed later, with a link provided on the office’s website.

For more information, visit www.phoenix.gov/pdd/historic-preservation/exterior-rehab-assistance or e-mail staff at historic@phoenix.gov.