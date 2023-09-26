The Alice Cocktail Experience is an immersive, pop-up concept bar that will return for a second season on west Adams Street this fall.

Residents are invited to step into the shoes of Alice, as she returns to Wonderland with The Caterpillar, The White Queen and The White Rabbit. During the adventure guests will discover hidden secrets in backwards mirrors, participate in a human-sized chess match, solve riddles and play croquet. They also will be invited to The White Queen’s exclusive party, where guests get to create their own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter.

The 90-minute alternate reality experience in Wonderland opens Oct. 19. The cost $47 per person and includes one welcome drink, two bespoke cocktails and an ‘Eat Me’ sweet treat. Family-friendly sessions are available for those who are under 21. All other sessions are strictly 21 and over.

This experience is only on sale for four weeks. Ticket and event information can be found at https://explorehidden.com. Click on “Phoenix” in the location search bar.