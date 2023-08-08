Local breakfast concept Over Easy launched two new seasonal menu items inspired by a popular Valley radio host and his wife, JohnJay and Blake Van Es, that will go head-to-head to raise money for their #LovePup dog rescue.

Battle of the Breakfast menu items include JohnJay’s Sweet Hash (two over easy eggs on top of roasted sweet potatoes, with charred onions, mushrooms, broccolini, shredded cheese and dill hollandaise sauce) and Blake’s Shortcake (two house biscuits and fresh strawberry compote over top tangy whipped lemon ricotta with sweet vanilla custard glaze and chia seeds). For every JohnJay’ Sweet Hash and Blake’s Shortcake sold, $1 will be donated to the #LovePup Foundation (www.lovepupfoundation.org).

The seasonal menu launched July 7 and will be available through the end of September at all 11 Valley Over Easy locations for dine-in, takeout and delivery. For more information, visit www.eatatovereasy.com.