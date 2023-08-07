The Assistance League of Phoenix (ALP) recently received funding for their Operation School Bell program that will help provide new clothes and essential items to low-income students in the Greater Phoenix Area.

The grants were received from The William L. and Ruth T. Pendleton Memorial Fund, $5,000; Sunwest Bank Charitable Foundation, $5,000; Helios Education Foundation, $10,000; and the Employee Community Fund of The Boeing Company Arizona, $15,000.

Operation School Bell aims to fulfill basic needs, foster self-esteem, and make sure every single student can enter the classroom ready to learn, bringing wardrobe packages to low-income and underserved students who may not have access to appropriately fitting clothing otherwise.

ALP partners with more than 130 Title I schools in the Greater Phoenix Area, including in the Osborn School District and the Washington Elementary School District, among others. Each school selects up to 100 children who can benefit from access to the program.

ALP uses 40-foot retrofitted buses, called Delivering Dreams Buses, to bring the program directly to schools, which cuts out the need for accessible transportation to which low-income families may not have access. The buses are filled with racks of clothing and shoes, along with private dressing rooms. Volunteers help each child select clothing and ensure that clothes and shoes fit properly. Each student receives a bundle of items valued at approximately $200-$250 and includes two bottoms, three tops, seven pairs of socks, seven underwear, a sweatshirt, a pair of shoes, a new book, and a personalized health kit.

Learn more about ALP programs and mission by visiting www.alphx.org.