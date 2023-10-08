At a Sept. 7 ribbon-cutting ceremony, the City of Phoenix officially reopened the Dreamy Draw Recreation Area. The area had been closed for more than a year as the Parks & Recreation Department finished improvements to the park, which coincided with the City’s Drought Pipeline Project.

The recreation area is a popular destination for hikers, bikers and families, who will see improvements to the site that include an expanded parking area, three small family-friendly ramadas, and a new, six stall gender-neutral restroom, four designated pull-through equestrian trailer parking spaces, added for easy access, as well as a bike lane redesign, which includes an adjacent natural surface walking path. There are ADA accessible routes from the parking lot to the ramadas, restroom and to the Dreamy Draw Bike Path.

“We are dedicated to providing our community with access to quality recreational opportunities,” said District 3 Councilwoman Debra Stark, who attended the Sept. 7 event. “The Dreamy Draw Recreation Area has been a cherished part of our community for many years, and we look forward to seeing it reach its full potential with these exciting improvements.”

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area is located at 2421 E. Northern Ave. and is open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours apply during summer months).

Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/parks/trails/locations/piestewa-peak.