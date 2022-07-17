Vehicle donations support homeless pets

Residents who have an old car or truck sitting around that will cost more to repair than it is worth, may want to consider donating it to support homeless pets.

Through its Wheels for Wags campaign, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is encouraging supporters to skip the middleman and donate the old vehicle to the organization. AHS will pick up the vehicle right from your door, sell it directly to buyers, and use the proceeds to care for pets and save the lives of even more animals, giving you a tax write-off in return. They will also accept your unwanted camper trailer, boat, tractor, ATV, RV and more.

Since 1957, the Arizona Humane Society has fostered the belief that every pet deserves a good life. What began as a small shelter established by a compassionate group of volunteers has since grown to become the state’s largest animal welfare and protection agency, as well as the state’s designated responder for animals in distress during natural disasters.

To learn more about donating a vehicle to support Arizona Humane Society, visit www.azhumane.org/donate-your-vehicle.