Affordable housing project breaks ground

Trellis Community Development has broken ground on Trellis at Mission, a new affordable rental housing development at 621 W. Mission Lane in Sunnyslope. The project will include 43 townhomes ranging from 900 to 1,300 square feet in nine buildings containing 25 two-bedroom, 12 three-bedroom, and six four-bedroom units. The townhomes will be available to qualified low-income renters who will have the option of transitioning to homeownership after 15 years of residency.

One hundred percent of the units at Trellis at Mission are reserved for households with incomes below 60 percent Area Median Income (AMI). Through an equity/rental credit arrangement, tenants at the project will accumulate value over time toward an eventual opportunity to purchase their unit.

While all residents, regardless of move-in date, will have an opportunity to participate in the program, longer-term tenants will accrue even more value. This incentivizes residents to stay in place, which has the additional benefit of stabilizing the community, as those tenants invest in their property, home, community, and neighborhood over time.

For more information, visit https://trellisaz.org/trellis-at-mission-breaks-ground/.