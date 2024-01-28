The Knights of Columbus Council #7306 invites residents to join them at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Parish for their second annual car show fundraiser.

The event is free for all spectators; there is a $25 registration fee for each car exhibited. All makes, models and years, including pickup trucks and vans, are welcome in the show. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the renovation of the Sisters’ Convent at the church.

There are 23 trophy prize categories up for grabs, and a 50/50 raffle and basket raffle will be held, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The car show will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Most Holy Trinity McHugh Hall parking area, 8822 N. 7th St. For additional information or to register your vehicle for the event, call or text Chris Candia at 623-285-9613.