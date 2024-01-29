Laurence DeRespino announced in November the launch of DeRespino Dispute Resolution, offering specialized mediation and arbitration services.

“I’ve evaluated, managed, and resolved high stakes and complex litigation my entire career,” said DeRespino in a released statement. “I’m channeling that depth of experience into mediation and arbitration, striving to strip down legal complexity to achieve fair outcomes for parties while at the same time obtaining finality and known resolutions.”

He adds that this new career trajectory allows him to use his unique experience as an outside trial lawyer, lead in-house corporate lawyer, business executive and settlement judge to help corporate, commercial and individual parties navigate the legal process through myriad substantive legal disciplines.

For more information, call 602-598-1377 or visit www.derespinoadr.com.