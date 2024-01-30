The Friends of Public Radio Arizona have transformed their annual fine wine dinner into an afternoon festival featuring wines, food and fundraising surrounded by breathtaking views of the Valley.

The First Press Fine Wine Festival and Silent Auction will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. The elegant affair will feature tastings of wine from California, Oregon, Washington and Arizona, and a selection of food to complement the stellar wine offerings, in addition to live music and a silent auction.

The festival benefits Friends of Public Radio Arizona, which supports the programs and outreach of public radio in Phoenix including KJZZ 91.5, K-BACH 89.5, and the SPOT 127 Youth Media Center.

Wrigley Mansion is located at 2501 E. Telaway Trail, Phoenix. Specially-priced early bird tickets and sponsorship information can be found at www.firstpressarizona.com.