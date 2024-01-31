La Siena, a North Central resort-style retirement community, recently announced that it has been reaccredited by CARF International. The company said that the certification is the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to a senior living community and is similar to the five-star rating of the hospitality industry.

This latest accreditation is the fifth consecutive three-year accreditation awarded to the community, which offers assisted and independent living. To receive the three-year reaccreditation outcome, the community completed a voluntary peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurability and accountability. The survey team’s report highlighted the community’s many strengths, including its Zest program, a holistic approach to health and wellness appealing to residents’ mind, body and spirit; high level of resident and family satisfaction and trust; and robust dining experience focused on choice and quality.

La Siena is located 909 E. Northern Ave., Phoenix. For more information, call 602-831-0003 or visit www.lasienaseniorliving.com.