Hello, North Central neighbors!

For this month’s cover stories, we highlight five amazing North Central residents — all of whom have found a personal passion either through the work that they do or the guiding principles that they follow.

First is Kate Forbes, the first American ever elected as president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and only the second woman to hold this position in its history. We also spoke to Bobby and Joe Quihuis and Art and Lyn Weiner, all decades-long members of the Arizona JKA Shotokan Karate dojo — a North Central business that has stood the test of time.

In this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice sat down with Ken Schnitzer, owner of Luci’s Urban Concepts, at The Orchard. Along with all of the other myriad Luci’s offerings, The Orchard is now home to a new tavern — a perfect spot for neighbors to gather.

As always, you can catch up on other community, business, dining and school news, as well as explore our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month and beyond.

Finally, if you would like to receive a link to our digital issue beginning in March, head over to our website (www.northcentralnews.net) and sign up for our monthly newsletter.

In the meantime, we hope that you enjoy our February issue, and until next month, all my best!

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net