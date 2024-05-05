As gorgeous as the superstar she is named after, Mariah Carey has been through quite a rough journey on the road to finding her forever home. And although she may not be able to hit the high notes quite as well as her namesake, the lovely three-year-old Siberian Husky loves singing the song of her people to all those who will listen.

Mariah was picked up by an Arizona Humane Society (AHS) Emergency Animal Medical Technician in March of this year after she was found as an injured stray. Not only was she not putting weight on her front right leg, but she was also found to be underweight. Upon examination in the shelter’s trauma hospital, it was determined that her leg was beyond saving and needed amputation.

Almost a week after her surgery, Mariah has been adjusting extremely well and has never lost her bubbly spirit. A true testament to lives saved at AHS thanks to the community’s support, this sweet girl may only have three paws, but she has plenty of love left to give!

Interested adopters can meet the mystical Mariah Carey (pet number 764486) at AHS’ South Mountain location. Her adoption fee includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip, and a follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt for more information.