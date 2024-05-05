Registration for city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation summer camp programming is open.

Day Camps run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This program is open to youth ages 6 to 12 years. Programming costs range from $60-$80 per week. Summer camp programs include free lunch and snacks daily as well as a variety of programming and activities for youth, such as arts and crafts, sports and special guests.

Camps begin later this month. Occasional day spots are limited. Programming costs range from $15-$30 a day. For more information on programs, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/classes-and-programs and click on the “Summer Youth Camps” link.