City of Phoenix community centers will host camps for area youth this summer, including the newly remodeled Sunnyslope Youth Center at 1702 W. Peoria Ave. (photo by Kathryn M. Miller).

Registration for city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation summer camp programming is open.

Day Camps run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This program is open to youth ages 6 to 12 years. Programming costs range from $60-$80 per week. Summer camp programs include free lunch and snacks daily as well as a variety of programming and activities for youth, such as arts and crafts, sports and special guests.

Camps begin later this month. Occasional day spots are limited. Programming costs range from $15-$30 a day. For more information on programs, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/classes-and-programs and click on the “Summer Youth Camps” link.

