Dan Horn, the ventriloquist from “The Wallace & Ladmo Show,” will stop by the Sunnyslope Historical Society Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The award-winning entertainer, who officially joined the show in the spring of 1981, will bring his puppet cast to life at the event.

Horn was a cast member and writer on the popular Arizona TV show for more than eight years. Whimsical, quirky, and even a tad irreverent at times, his contributions fit right in with the show’s established style. He will welcome fans, and those who have never watched before, to the world of Wallace and Ladmo, as well as sell signed copies of his books at this event ($15 and $20, cash only).

Participants are encouraged to arrive early as seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free to attend; however, donations are appreciated.

Sunnyslope Historical Society is located at 737 E. Hatcher Road. Learn more at www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.