As many residents in the area of 7th and Dunlap avenues noticed in early November, a defunct gas station, which sat empty for more than a decade on the southwest corner, has been demolished. The demolition will make way for a new Dunkin location.

According to its December 2022 zoning request, the new ground-up construction of a 1,090-square-foot Dunkin will include drive-through lane operation, a walk-up window and small outdoor dining area. There will be no indoor dining or public restroom.

The coffee and donut chain is expected to open in June 2024.