Now complete, the demolition of a defunct gas station and its canopy began in early November 2023 (photo by Kathryn M. Miller).

As many residents in the area of 7th and Dunlap avenues noticed in early November, a defunct gas station, which sat empty for more than a decade on the southwest corner, has been demolished. The demolition will make way for a new Dunkin location.

According to its December 2022 zoning request, the new ground-up construction of a 1,090-square-foot Dunkin will include drive-through lane operation, a walk-up window and small outdoor dining area. There will be no indoor dining or public restroom.

The coffee and donut chain is expected to open in June 2024.

