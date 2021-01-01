Donate water, food, other items to help homeless families

May 2021
You can help homeless families when you drop off water, food, clothes and school supplies as part of Girl Scout Troop 659’s collection drive on Saturday, May 8 and May 15 at the Uptown Farmers Market at North Phoenix Baptist Church at 5757 N. Central Ave.
Everything donated through these collection events will go to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul to be used at its homeless shelter in preparation for this summer and the next school year. While the main focus is on bottled water, Girl Scout Troop 659 also recognizes the need for extra food, school supplies and gently used clothes at The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The girls in the Girl Scout troop have been saving money through their cookie sales to make a positive impact in the community. They used their own money generated from cookie sales to buy water, clothes, canned goods, backpacks and school supplies.
This troop will be at Uptown Farmers Market from 7 to 11 a.m. both days up front, under the banner, next to the red information tent. To learn more about the farmers market, visit https://uptownmarketaz.com.