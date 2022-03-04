Scheduled closures or restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways, March 4–7
March 2022
From the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), here are the scheduled restrictions for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways (March 4–7):
- Westbound I-10 closed between 75h Avenue and Loop 101 in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 7) for pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 also closed.
- I-10 closed intermittently (up to 15 minutes each time) between 16th Street and Seventh Avenue north of downtown Phoenix from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (March 6) for APS overhead power line work. Several ramps in the area will be closed for the duration of the work.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to four lanes (right lane closed) in areas between Pima Road/Princess Drive and SR 51 in the north Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 6). Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Tatum Boulevard closed.
- Both Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (March 5) for overhead sign work. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory map for more information.
Visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.