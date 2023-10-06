According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) there is only one freeway closure for improvement work that is scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (Oct. 6­–9). Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed at Greenfield Road. Meanwhile, a ramp connecting southbound State Route 143 to westbound I-10 also will be closed.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes if necessary while the following weekend and overnight restrictions are in place:

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9) for bridge work. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive also closed. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road, Southern Avenue or Broadway Road to travel beyond the closure. The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Greenfield Road will be open, but plan for heavier traffic in the area.



Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) ramp to westbound Interstate 10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9) for traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed. Detour: Consider using westbound University Drive to southbound 40th Street to access westbound I-10. For more information, visit www.i10broadwaycurve.com.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Dysart Road and Verrado Way in the West Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Oct. 8-12) for pavement maintenance.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.