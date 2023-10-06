According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) there is only one freeway closure for improvement work that is scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (Oct. 6­–9). Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed at Greenfield Road. Meanwhile, a ramp connecting southbound State Route 143 to westbound I-10 also will be closed.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes if necessary while the following weekend and overnight restrictions are in place:

  • Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9) for bridge work. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive also closed.
    • Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road, Southern Avenue or Broadway Road to travel beyond the closure. The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Greenfield Road will be open, but plan for heavier traffic in the area.
  • Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) ramp to westbound Interstate 10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9) for traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed.
    • Detour: Consider using westbound University Drive to southbound 40th Street to access westbound I-10. For more information, visit www.i10broadwaycurve.com.
  • Westbound I-10 narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Dysart Road and Verrado Way in the West Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Oct. 8-12) for pavement maintenance.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

